$305.61 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce $305.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.30 million and the highest is $312.17 million. PetIQ posted sales of $266.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $959.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,597,059 shares of company stock worth $56,409,545. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.