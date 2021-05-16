37,047 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of ET opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

