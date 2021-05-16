$383.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce $383.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.10 million to $389.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

