$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post sales of $388.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.90 million. Stride posted sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $27,599,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 317,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,270. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

