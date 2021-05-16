$45.44 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post $45.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.51 million. Safehold reported sales of $37.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $189.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $193.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $243.05 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $258.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 85,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,379. Safehold has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of -0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.