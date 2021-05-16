$577.82 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report sales of $577.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $575.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.64 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $471.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMG traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $164.40. 541,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

