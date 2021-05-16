5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.60 million and a P/E ratio of 88.13. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.53.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. Analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

