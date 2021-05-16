5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.21.
Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.60 million and a P/E ratio of 88.13. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.53.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
