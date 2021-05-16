6,017 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.