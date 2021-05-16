$659.56 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce sales of $659.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Stericycle by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 562,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $79.71.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

