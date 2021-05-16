73,293 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

