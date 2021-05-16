$75.04 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $75.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.80 million. Upland Software reported sales of $71.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $305.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $305.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $312.48 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Upland Software by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

