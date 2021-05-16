$835.67 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post $835.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.42 million to $898.90 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $424.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $34,186.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after buying an additional 104,568 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

