888 (LON:888) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $323.11

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.11 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 414.40 ($5.41). 888 shares last traded at GBX 392.40 ($5.13), with a volume of 417,328 shares trading hands.

888 has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

