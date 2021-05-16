8PAY Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $105,608.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00092259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00496778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.00233795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.01179004 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

