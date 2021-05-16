$97.10 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce sales of $97.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $94.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $534,333 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. 227,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,969. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

