A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

