AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report sales of $421.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.67 million to $424.20 million. AAR posted sales of $416.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist increased their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE AIR traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,008. AAR has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

