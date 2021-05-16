Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.