Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $158,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

