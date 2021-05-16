Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $286,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. First Hawaiian comprises about 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

