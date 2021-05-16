Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $171.68 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

