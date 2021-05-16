Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 196,921 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,921 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.