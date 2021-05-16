Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

NYSE PANW opened at $336.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.03 and a 200-day moving average of $335.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.95 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

