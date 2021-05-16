Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.99

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.