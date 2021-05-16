Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

