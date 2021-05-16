ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 941,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACIW opened at $39.84 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

