ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Trading Down 1.5%

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $32.99. 2,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

About ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACMAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACMAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.