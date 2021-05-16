Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Sells $2,250,363.78 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

