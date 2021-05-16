Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ADMS opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

