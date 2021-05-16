Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $206,035.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $57,804.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

