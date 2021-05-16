AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,198. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -421.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

