Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.89 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.91.

ADNT stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 452,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

