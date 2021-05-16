Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,946 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.53 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

