Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Sells $77,426.45 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

