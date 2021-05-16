AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,125 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

