AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

BNGO stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.