AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

PAPR stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

