AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) Insider Buys £30,000 in Stock

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) insider Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of LON:AEXG opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £51.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. AEX Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 68.99 and a current ratio of 69.40.

AEX Gold Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

