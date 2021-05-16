Aflac Incorporated (AFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Aflac has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aflac to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

AFL opened at $56.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

