AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.22. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 701 shares.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

