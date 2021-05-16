Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

A traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,306. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

