Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

