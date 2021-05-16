Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 54,700 SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 193.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411,788.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.