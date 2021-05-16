Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. 258,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,069. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $114.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69.

