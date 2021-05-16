Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

SKYY traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 194,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,604. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $112.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85.

