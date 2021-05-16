Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,882,691 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

