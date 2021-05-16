AI Doctor (AIDOC) Trading 27.9% Higher This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $170,658.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.84 or 0.01092026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00063994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00113736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00063349 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

