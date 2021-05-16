Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

Airbnb stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

