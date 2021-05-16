Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $168.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB opened at $163.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.20. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

