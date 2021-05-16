Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 672,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,073. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $699.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

